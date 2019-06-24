Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Florida woman fatally shot daughter and stepfather

June 24, 2019 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a woman fatally shot her stepfather and her 8-year-old daughter and wounded her mother.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres was arrested Monday morning about 10 hours after the shooting.

Port St. Lucie police spokeswoman Lisa Carrasquillo says the shooting occurred at an apartment Monday around 12:30 a.m. Investigators say Torres fled the scene in a small SUV.

Officials weren’t immediately naming the victims. Police say the mother and stepfather were in their early 50s. The mother was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Advertisement

Carrasquillo says a motive has yet to be determined.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

No charges were immediately reported against Torres. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney.

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.