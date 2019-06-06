Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police in uniform now welcome at Sacramento pride event

June 6, 2019 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of a pride parade in California’s state capital have reversed course and say uniformed police officers are welcome at this weekend’s parade and other festivities.

The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento LGBT Community Center on Thursday announced the policy reversal in a joint statement.

The center last week had asked city officers not to participate in uniform to honor what it called “the pain and marginalization of community members who have been harmed by police violence.”

The groups said they have since created a partnership to build trust between law enforcement and the LGBTQ community that will include a police liaison and training for all new officers that will include discussions about implicit bias.

Advertisement

They also agreed to hold LGBTQ community forums including Sacramento officers and others.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Cybersecurity experts share updates on CDM in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.