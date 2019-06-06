Listen Live Sports

Police officer injured in shooting in St. Louis

June 6, 2019 1:44 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A police officer is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after noon Thursday in the city’s Grand Center neighborhood, about a block from Powell Symphony Hall. The officer was taken to St. Louis University Hospital. Police say on Twitter that he was shot in the leg and was “conscious and breathing” when taken to the hospital.

A suspect is in custody. Police have released no further information.

