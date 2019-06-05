Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dozens of Utah public pool swimmers sickened by chlorine gas

June 5, 2019 12:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (AP) — Chlorine gas has sickened dozens of swimmers at a Utah public pool in what police called a freak accident.

A pump malfunctioned Tuesday and forced too much chlorine out of a jet at Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool about 36 miles (58 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Britt Smith said.

About 50 people, mostly children, were sickened and ambulances took more than 20 people to hospitals, Smith said. The chlorine caused people to cough, vomit and bleed from their noses, he said.

Martha Vickers said she grabbed her children and ran when the gas enveloped them.

Advertisement

“I just turned around and saw some bubbling from the pool — some yellow bubbling — and I knew it wasn’t good,” Vickers told KSL-TV .

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Vickers saw people coughing and gagging as they left the pool. Her 2-year-old nephew was among those being treated, she said.

Patients who inhaled the gas could have chronic respiratory issues, said Nathan Miller, an emergency room doctor at the American Fork Hospital where some of the patients were taken.

“The more serious patients have some wheezing and then even more serious that their oxygen numbers drop and they require oxygen, then require breathing treatments,” Miller said. “Essentially, it would be like a severe asthma attack where they could potentially suffocate.”

Doctors at an Orem hospital treated 15 children and one adult, with three admitted to its pediatric intensive care unit, Timpanogos Regional Hospital officials said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.