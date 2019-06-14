Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Student stabs principal during graduation rehearsal

June 14, 2019 11:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey principal was stabbed at a school during a rehearsal for eighth-grade graduation.

A Rutherford police release says a 14-year-old male student ran across the Washington School gymnasium on Friday morning and struck the Union School principal in the chest several times. The student then turned around, dropped the knife and put his hands in the air.

The principal was identified as Kurt Schweitzer. Both he and the student were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds. Rutherford Public Schools Superintendent Jack Hurley tells the Bergen Record that Schweitzer is “a little shaken” but physically fine.

Hurley declined to comment on possible disciplinary actions against the student, who’s been charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession counts.

Advertisement

Rutherford police will attend Wednesday’s graduation as a precaution.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.