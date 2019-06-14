Listen Live Sports

Police: Suspect killed, 3 arrested after gun store burglary

June 14, 2019 6:25 pm
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say police responding to a burglary at a Maryland gun store killed one suspect and arrested three others.

Montgomery County police also said in a news release Friday that one officer is on administrative leave pending review.

Police say an officer responded to the burglary call at United Gun Store in Rockville about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. As he left his vehicle to approach an SUV parked in front of the store, the SUV accelerated and struck his cruiser. The officer then fired his gun.

When the SUV became disabled, four suspects fled on foot. Seventeen-year-old Marquis Weems of Anne Arundel County was found fatally shot inside the vehicle.

Two juveniles and a 21-year-old man were arrested.

Authorities recovered 17 guns and believe 10 stolen firearms are still missing.

