Police: Theft suspect tried to evade chase by leaving state

June 19, 2019 7:26 pm
 
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of stealing in Louisiana led police on a chase into Mississippi under the mistaken impression that officers couldn’t follow him there.

In a news release, Slidell police say officers were investigating a shoplifting call Tuesday when they approached 51-year-old Robert Myers, who was sitting in his vehicle.

Police say Myers started driving away when officers asked him to get out of the car. He’s accused of dragging one officer a short distance and nearly running over another. Neither was hurt.

Authorities say Myers then led officers on a chase across the state border. Police say he crashed, suffered minor injuries and was arrested in Mississippi.

Myers is in a Mississippi jail and is expected to be extradited to Louisiana. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

