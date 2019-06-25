Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Port Authority seeking fare, toll hikes across New York area

June 25, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready to spend more money to cross bridges, ride trains and take taxis to New York-area airports.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed raising tolls at its bridges and tunnels and hiking fares on its PATH rail service and on trains to JFK and Newark Liberty International airports.

It’s also seeking a $4 surcharge on taxis and app-based car services at New York-area airports.

The Port Authority said Tuesday the increases are needed to keep up with inflation and pay for more than $30 billion in capital projects. Those include a new air train to LaGuardia Airport, a new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport and improvements to the PATH system.

Advertisement

Public hearings will be held next month. A board vote could happen in September.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.