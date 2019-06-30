Listen Live Sports

Providence diocese to name clergy accused of abusing minors

June 30, 2019 9:03 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence has announced it will release the names of clergy, diocesan and religious order priests as well as deacons who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.

The diocese released a statement Sunday evening saying the names and other pertinent information will be published at 8 a.m. Monday on the diocesan website .

Bishop Thomas Tobin stated last year that the list of names would be released sometime in 2019.

The diocese statement says it hopes the public list “provides healing and consolation to those who have been harmed” and is a sign of its “ongoing commitment to transparency and protecting children and youth.”

The diocese says there will be no further comment Sunday night.

