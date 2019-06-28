Listen Live Sports

Records: Man found dead in car’s trunk had 16 stab wounds

June 28, 2019 12:45 pm
 
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Court records show a man whose body was discovered in the trunk of a car following a police pursuit in Arkansas had been stabbed at least 16 times.

Keith Ashlock is charged with first-degree murder after authorities discovered the body of 65-year-old Jimmy Fryar inside the trunk of a Cadillac on April 30 . Jail records show Ashlock remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $200,000 bond. The Sentinel-Record reports he is to be arraigned Monday in circuit court.

An affidavit says Ashlock told police he stabbed Fryar during an argument after Fryar refused to leave his home, then put his body in the trunk and “just drove around” until he was pulled over.

A gag order has been issued in the case preventing attorneys and authorities from speaking publicly about it.

Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com

