Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Report: Deputy shot by police feared them more than suspect

June 12, 2019 4:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky deputy shot and paralyzed by police during an arrest says he was more concerned about getting shot by the inexperienced officers than the “actual bad guys.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales’ concerns are detailed in a state police file on the September shooting. The newspaper recently obtained the file through a public records request.

Morales was shot while assisting other departments arrest Florida robbery suspect Edward Reynolds, who was armed and killed. An investigation found he never fired his weapon. Morales told investigators that the officers didn’t have the tactical experience to be at the high-stress scene.

The case file says that state police investigators won’t say which officer shot Morales without studying the bullet, which is still lodged in Morales spine.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|12 #ShiftHappens Conference
6|13 SolarWinds Tech Day | Fort Meade, MD
6|13 American Express® Summit for Success
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors participate in a repatriation of remains

Today in History

1971: New York Times begins publishing 'Pentagon Papers'

Get our daily newsletter.