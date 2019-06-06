Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Search underway for Texas man who went missing on hike

June 6, 2019 8:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MENA, Ark. (AP) — Family and friends have joined the search for a Texas man who went missing last weekend while on a hike in a remote area of Arkansas.

Family members say 38-year-old Joshua McClatchy of Fort Worth texted his mother Saturday afternoon to say he was lost on his hike and to send help. McClatchy had been hiking on the Buckeye Trail in the Caney Creek Wilderness area, about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says McClatchy’s car was found but there have been no other signs of him. Sawyer tells Dallas TV station WFAA that it’s not uncommon for hikers to go missing there, but most are found within hours.

Family members say McClatchy is an experienced hiker who was well-prepared for the trip.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.