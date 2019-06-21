Listen Live Sports

Some Miami Beach residents fed up with smelly seaweed

June 21, 2019 10:43 am
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida’s most famous beaches has had an unwelcome guest for the past several years — smelly, brown seaweed — and now residents want something done about it.

Some Miami Beach residents are so fed up with the seaweed’s washing up ashore that they’re pressing Miami-Dade County officials to come up with a solution to remove the brown nuisance.

The Miami Herald reports the seaweed appearance is naturally occurring, but last year it showed up in record numbers.

Unlike toxic algae blooms or red tide, the seaweed doesn’t kill marine life, but swimmers find it annoying.

Scientists speculate the seaweed blooms on Miami Beach, and elsewhere in South America and the Gulf of Mexico, are connected to rising ocean temperatures and increased nutrients from fertilizers flowing into the ocean.

