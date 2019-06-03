Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

South Carolina trooper, driver shot in failed traffic stop

June 3, 2019 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A failed traffic stop in South Carolina ended with the driver and a state trooper shooting each other.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith says Trooper Paul Wise attempted to pull over a car late Sunday in York County for a suspected seat belt violation, but the driver fled. Smith tells news outlets the ensuing pursuit ended with the driver fleeing his car on foot and shooting Wise, who was wearing body armor.

Smith says the trooper then shot and arrested the driver. The men were hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life threatening, and the trooper was released Monday.

Authorities said the driver, 27-year-old Willie Bernard Wright of Gaffney, would face charges once released from the hospital.

Advertisement

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.