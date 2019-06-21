Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Texas police officer

June 21, 2019 4:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A Texas police officer has been shot and killed in what officials say was the line of duty, and a suspect is in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles (10 kilometers) west of McAllen. Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

No details have been released on what led to the shooting in southern Texas, and the suspect’s identity also hasn’t been released.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.