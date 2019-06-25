Listen Live Sports

Suspect in fraternity pledge’s death says grand jury flawed

June 25, 2019 12:42 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University student charged in the alcohol-related hazing death of a fraternity pledge wants his indictment thrown out because a computer glitch skewed the selection of the grand jury members.

The Advocate reports that 21-year-old Matthew Naquin’s attorney made the request in a state court motion.

Anyone born after mid-1993 was not called to serve on grand juries in East Baton Rouge Parish for more than seven years because of the computer glitch, which was discovered in a different case.

Naquin (NAH’-kan), of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was indicted on a negligent homicide charge in freshman Max Gruver’s 2017 death. Gruver was from Roswell, Georgia.

A ruling in Naquin’s favor could mean the case would have to be presented to a new grand jury.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

