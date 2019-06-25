Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teacher who stopped student shooter honored as Carnegie Hero

June 25, 2019 2:58 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A high school teacher who subdued a gun-wielding student as he opened fire in the school cafeteria is one of 18 people being honored with Carnegie Medals for heroism.

The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced the award winners on Monday.

In September 2017, a student told Mattoon High School teacher Angela Lynn McQueen that a 14-year-old boy was showing off a gun in the cafeteria of the school in Mattoon, Illinois.

As McQueen approached, the boy began to fire the weapon toward other students.

Advertisement

McQueen lunged for the gun and forced the boy’s hand toward the ceiling as he continued to fire. When the gun was empty she disarmed him as the school resource officer arrived to handcuff the student.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

One student was injured, and McQueen has suffered minor hearing loss in both ears and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.

The Hero Fund commission was founded and endowed by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded over $40 million to more than 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.

Other winners announced Monday include:

—Perneice White, of Gretna, Virginia, rescued her neighbor from a burning pickup truck.

—Michael Chandler, of Stafford, Virginia, and Kenneth Raye Gooch, Jr., of Powells Point, North Carolina, rescued a boy who had been carried out to see by a rip current. Gooch drowned in the attempt.

—C. Kemp Littlepage, of Devon, Pennsylvania, and William Bostic, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, both responded to a car that had entered a lake after its driver suffered a seizure.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

—Raul Carrillo, of Derby, Kansas, saved a man from a burning vehicle.

—Troy Martin of Santa Paula, California, saved a man from a burning vehicle.

—Van Anderson, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, rescued a 3-year-old after a semi-truck containing 5,000 gallons of toxic acid hit the pickup truck containing the girl and her mother.

—Stephen Anthony Eberle, of Ivoryton, Connecticut, and James Carroll, of Middletown, Connecticut, saved a man from a burning vehicle.

—Julie Callaghan, of Chilliwack, British Columbia, attempted to rescue a man whose wheelchair was stuck on railroad tracks as a train barreled toward him.

—Ryan Scott McIlwain, of Douro-Dummer, Ontario, rescued a man who was struggling to stay afloat in a river.

—Troy Strickland, of Scottsburg, Virginia, died while attempting to save a girl from drowning in the Atlantic Ocean off North Carolina.

—Marvin George Dixon, Cromwell, Connecticut, and Jose Casanova, of New Britain, Connecticut, helped rescue a police officer who was being stabbed by a woman.

—Taylor Rod White, of New Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, rescued a woman after her car veered off a road into a boy of the Atlantic Ocean.

—Andrea Harris, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, saved a boy from a burning vehicle.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 AI World Government
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Knights fly through snow-capped Summer mountains

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

Get our daily newsletter.