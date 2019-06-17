Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Teen struck by stray bullet during parking spot argument

June 17, 2019 10:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest by a stray bullet during an argument over a parking space on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the teen was listed in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting Sunday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The teen was sitting in a car when she was shot.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman was aiming at someone else, but missed.

No arrests have been reported.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors render aid aboard the USS Bainbridge

Today in History

1898: US Navy Hospital Corps formed

Get our daily newsletter.