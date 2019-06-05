Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: 3 killed in 2nd wreck near Mississippi town

June 5, 2019 5:39 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a second fatal wreck in a week near a Mississippi town (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A sheriff says three people have been killed and multiple others have been injured in the second wreck this week near a small eastern Mississippi town.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that the injuries are critical for two people. He says an empty school bus and three other vehicles crashed Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 45 south of Scooba.

Advertisement

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman, Sgt. Andy West, says one southbound vehicle crossed a median and hit three vehicles that were northbound.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The town of about 695 residents is near the Alabama state line. The school bus is from Meridian, a city south of the wreck site.

A wreck before dawn Monday killed eight people on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba. That one involved a box truck and a passenger van.

___

2:50 p.m.

A sheriff says a second fatal wreck has occurred this week near a small town in eastern Mississippi.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore tells The Associated Press that “there will be fatalities” from the wreck Wednesday on U.S. Highway 45 south of Scooba.

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

Moore spoke briefly from the scene of the wreck, which he described as “chaos.” He said one of the vehicles involved was a school bus that was empty.

A wreck before dawn Monday killed eight people on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba. That one involved a box truck and a passenger van.

Scooba is near the Alabama state line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 DC CloudWeek
6|5 3rd International Cancer Conference and...
6|5 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.