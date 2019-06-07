Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Deputy: Dad who killed kids has been respectful

June 7, 2019 12:13 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on a death penalty trial for a South Carolina (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A deputy assigned to watch the South Carolina father facing a possible death sentence for killing his five children says the defendant hasn’t given him any problems.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Barry Sowards testified Friday in Timothy Jones Jr.’s death penalty trial that Jones makes sure lawyers stand up when the judge enters and has never been anything but respectful.

Jones’ lawyer also called a pastor who thinks Jones could do a large amount of good helping other inmates in prison.

Jones’ lawyers are trying to convince jurors to show mercy and sentence him to life in prison without parole instead of death for killing his five children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Court ended early Friday because the prosecution rested its case in the sentencing phase faster than expected and the defense lined up most of its witnesses for Monday.

___

10:50 a.m.

Prosecutors are calling the teachers who taught some of the children who were killed by their father in their South Carolina home five years ago.

Prosecutors are trying to show how special and unique each of Timothy Jones Jr.’s children were as they ask jurors to sentence him to death.

Kindergarten teacher Johnathan Stone testified Friday he stopped sending frowny faces home when Nahtahn misbehaved because he would come back to school the next day very emotional.

Stone says Nahtahn told him his father ripped his homework folder in half after he reported marks around the boy’s neck to social workers.

Jones was convicted Tuesday of killing his five children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Jurors are choosing death or life without parole.

