Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: LA-area gunman who set fire to home killed

June 6, 2019 11:05 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a standoff with a gunman near Los Angeles (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Authorities have shot and killed a gunman who held authorities at bay for hours in a bizarre standoff during which he set a home on fire and threw fireworks at officers.

Authorities say the man came out of a doorway with a shotgun and was shot Thursday evening after about a 6 ½-hour standoff in San Gabriel. He died at the scene.

Advertisement

KABC-TV says the situation began with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Police and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home. During a standoff, the man shot at officers from a window, set the home on fire, fled to the junk-filled backyard, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and under a car on the property and engaged in other bizarre behavior.

At one point, the shirtless man crawled out from under a car with a cigarette in his mouth as he held two handguns.

Neighbors were evacuated and nearby Interstate 10 was closed for hours, stalling traffic for miles. ___

6:30 p.m.

Authorities have a surrounded a burning Los Angeles-area home where a gunman earlier fired at police.

Nobody has been hurt but the hours-long standoff continues in San Gabriel. Nearby Interstate 10 freeway has been shut down, jamming traffic for miles.

        New withdrawal options and 4 other things to watch from the TSP this year

KABC-TV says the situation began Thursday afternoon with a report of a family dispute involving a man with a gun.

Authorities say the man exchanged gunfire with police and holed up inside one of several homes on the junk-filled property.

The house caught fire but because of the gunman, 30 firefighters can’t make a full-on attack.

At various times, the shirtless man, who has two handguns, jumped from the home, threw fireworks from a guest house, hid in a boat and truck and returned to the guest house.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.