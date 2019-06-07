Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Man arrested in Times Square attack plot

June 7, 2019 2:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a man accused of buying guns as part of a Times Square terror attack plot (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged a New York City man with buying illegal guns from an undercover agent as part of a planned terrorist attack on Times Square.

Prosecutors said in court papers made public Friday that 22-year-old Ashiqul Alam spoke about terrorist organizations including ISIS during months of conversations with the agent.

They said he “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area.”

Alam is in federal custody awaiting arraignment. Alam’s lawyer, James Darrow, declined comment.

Prosecutors say he was nabbed in a sting in which the undercover officer sold him a pair of semiautomatic pistols with obliterated serial numbers.

According to court papers, Alam and the undercover agent made a trip to Times Square in January and recorded video of the area.

___

1:40 p.m.

Federal prosecutors have charged a New York City man with buying illegal guns from an undercover agent as part of a planned terrorist attack on Times Square.

Prosecutors said in court papers made public Friday that 22-year-old Ashiqul Alam spoke about terrorist organizations including ISIS during months of conversations with the agent.

They said he “repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing firearms and explosives for a terrorist attack in the New York City area.”

Alam is in federal custody awaiting arraignment. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer.

Prosecutors say he was nabbed in a sting in which the undercover officer sold him a pair of semiautomatic pistols with obliterated serial numbers.

According to court papers, Alam and the undercover agent made a trip to Times Square in January and recorded video of the area.

___

10:40 a.m.

Authorities have arrested a New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the man was placed under investigation over the comments, and then arrested late Thursday after trying to buy a weapon.

He’s facing weapons-related charges.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the charges hadn’t been made public yet.

They called the man’s statements “aspirational” and never reached a stage that endangered the public.

The man is expected to be arraigned Friday at a federal court in Brooklyn Friday.

Times Square has been a target of attacks before. An Islamic militant tried to detonate a car bomb there in 2010.

In 2017, a man detonated a bomb in a tunnel linking the square to a bus terminal.

— Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak

