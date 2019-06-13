The Latest: Police in Tennessee take steps to maintain order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on fatal police shooting in Memphis (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Police in the Tennessee city where a black man was killed by a federal fugitive task force are taking steps to protect officers and prevent any looting or property damage.

Memphis police said 36 law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries when (rotesters threw rocks and bricks after 20-year-old Brandon Webber was fatally shot Wednesday night.

Police Director Michael Rallings told WREG-TV Thursday evening that officers’ days off have been canceled and they will ride in two-person cars. Rallings said police will allow a peaceful protest but won’t allow threats or attacks on police officers, looting or property damage.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said Webber was wanted on aggravated assault and armed robbery charges related to a shooting during a car theft in Hernando, Mississippi, on June 3.

5:20 p.m.

A Mississippi prosecutor says a black man killed by a federal fugitive task force in Tennessee was wanted in a shooting in his state not far from Memphis.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said 20-year-old Brandon Webber was wanted on aggravated assault and armed robbery charges related to a shooting during a car theft in Hernando, Mississippi, on June 3. Champion says the victim was shot five times and survived.

Hernando is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Memphis, not far from the Mississippi line with Tennessee.

Champion says the car was the one used to ram a police vehicle several times on Wednesday night. Tennessee authorities say Webber got out of the car holding a weapon and was shot. A protest followed, and Memphis police say 36 law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries when protesters threw rocks and bricks.

Investigators asked the fugitive task force to help in Webber’s arrest.

Champion says officials are looking for a second suspect in the Mississippi shooting.

4:20 p.m.

An aide to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says the death of a black man killed by a federal fugitive task force will be fully investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Press secretary Laine Arnold said Lee was in the Frayser community of Memphis on Tuesday, a day before the shooting there, addressing public safety and criminal justice efforts.

After 20-year-old Brandon Webber was shot as marshals were trying to arrest him Wednesday evening, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said protesters threw rocks and spit on police, injuring about 35 officers.

Arnold said in a statement Thursday that the actions “are not representative of the community but we stand firmly against acts of lawlessness that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods.”

Arnold praised first responders and law enforcement officers for working to restore order.

1:30 p.m.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says about 35 law enforcement officers were injured in the community uproar over a man killed by a federal fugitive task force.

Strickland revealed the updated number to WREG-TV on Thursday. Previously, Strickland’s office said 24 injured officers were hurt, with six needing hospital treatment.

Strickland says he’s sure there will be an investigation into assaults, batteries, injuries and property damage. He also says he grieves for the loss of the life.

Authorities say Brandon Webber was shot by federal marshals who were trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants Wednesday evening. The U.S. Marshals Service declined to give specifics on the warrants. The shooting prompted angry reactions in his neighborhood, where the mayor says protesters threw rocks and spit on Memphis police officers.

12:45 p.m.

The father of the man killed by a federal fugitive task force says his 20-year-old son had a daughter on the way who he will never meet.

Sonny Webber said in a phone interview Thursday that his son, Brandon Webber, also had two other young children. He said Brandon Webber was going to return to the University of Memphis in August.

Authorities say Brandon Webber was shot by federal marshals who were trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants Wednesday evening. The U.S. Marshals Service declined to give specifics on the warrants.

The shooting prompted angry reactions in his neighborhood, where the mayor says protesters threw rocks and spit on Memphis police officers. Mayor Jim Strickland said 24 officers were injured. He said at least two journalists were injured and property was damaged.

9:10 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the identity of a man killed by a federal fugitive task force as Brandon Webber, a 20-year-old black man.

The TBI says Webber was shot by federal marshals who were trying to arrest him on multiple felony warrants Wednesday evening.

The agency says Webber got into a vehicle and then rammed task force vehicles several times before getting out with a weapon. Agency spokeswoman Keli McAlister says Marshals then opened fire and killed him.

The shooting prompted angry reactions in Webber’s neighborhood, where the mayor says protesters threw rocks and spit on Memphis police officers. Mayor Jim Strickland said six of the 24 injured officers needed hospital treatment.

8:30 a.m.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is expressing pride in the city’s first responders to the scene of a fatal shooting by federal marshals. His statement says six officers had to be treated at a hospital.

Police director Michael Rallings told a Thursday morning news conference that the slain suspect was being sought for felony warrants. He says a group of protesters gathered and became irate, throwing rocks at officers, and damaging police vehicles and a nearby fire station.

Strickland said he’s impressed by the “professionalism and incredible restraint as they endured concrete rocks being thrown at them and people spitting at them.”

He said at least two journalists were injured, police cars were damaged, a fire station’s windows were shattered and a concrete wall outside a business was torn down.

4 a.m.

Memphis police say 25 officers were injured and three people were arrested at the scene of a fatal police shooting.

Police director Michael Rallings said Thursday morning at a news conference that after the shooting of a suspect being sought for felony warrants a group of protesters gathered and became irate, throwing rocks at officers and causing damage to police vehicles and a nearby fire station.

Officers then donned protective riot gear and used a chemical agent that resembles tear gas to disperse the crowd. Rallings said the officers suffered mostly minor injuries but a few were serious.

He implored residents to wait until the TBI finishes its investigation before spreading possible misinformation about the shooting.

3:30 a.m.

A spokeswoman with the Tennessee Borough of Investigation says U.S. Marshals went to a home in Memphis to look for a man with felony warrants before the suspect was fatally shot.

Keli McAlister said at a news conference early Thursday that marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force went to a Frayser home about 7 p.m. on Wednesday. They saw the man get into a vehicle and she says the he proceeded to ram police vehicles with his car multiple times and then he exited the car with a weapon.

McAlister says marshals opened fired and the suspect died on the scene.

She did not identify the suspect but family members confirmed to the Daily Memphian that 21-year-old Brandon Weber died.

McAlister did not say how many marshals fired or how many times the man was shot.

1:50 a.m.

Authorities in Tennessee are investigating a shooting involving members of a regional fugitive task force.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that its agents were on the scene of a shooting in Memphis on Wednesday night.The state police agency says the shooting involves the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies.

Family members confirmed to the Daily Memphian that 21-year-old Brandon Weber died.

No Memphis police officers were involved in the shooting.

Memphis Police Department said on its Twitter page that several officers received minor injuries due to individuals throwing rocks and bricks.

