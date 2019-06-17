Listen Live Sports

...

The Latest: Woman rescued from home smashed by a mudslide

June 17, 2019 1:40 pm
 
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on damage caused by heavy rains in Kentucky: (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Officials say a 90-year-old woman has been rescued from a Kentucky home that was smashed by a mudslide amid heavy rains.

Stanton Fire Department Assistant Chief Eddie Barnes said emergency workers arrived at the two-story home Monday morning to find the mudslide had knocked the first floor from its foundations and caused the second floor to collapse on top of it.

He said rescuers located the woman under layers that included a floor and a brick wall. Barnes said it took about four hours to extricate her.

The slide came as heavy rains moved through the area Sunday and early Monday.

Powell County Emergency Management Director Steve Asbury said the woman was conscious and alert as was being taken to a hospital.

Asbury said a nearby road is closed until authorities can assess whether the area is safe.

___

10:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man died after a family’s vehicle was swept away as they tried to cross a flooded bridge in Kentucky after heavy rains moved through the area.

Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon told news outlets that emergency crews were called to the water rescue early Monday and found a woman and two children alive, but they weren’t able to immediately locate the man. His body was found hours later.

Herndon says the woman was found in the water holding onto a tree and the children were found downstream on a bank. He says it’s a miracle they survived.

Heavy rains moved over the area Sunday and the forecast called for more rain Monday.

Herndon warned that people shouldn’t try to cross a bridge or a road with water running over it.

