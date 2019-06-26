Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Youngest victim of deadly Wisconsin fire ID’d

June 26, 2019 3:25 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PICKEREL, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a house fire in a small northern Wisconsin town that killed six people, including four children. (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Authorities say the youngest victim of a house fire that killed six people in a small northern Wisconsin town was a 10-month-old girl named Zoe M. Munoz Soto.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the victim Wednesday, a day after a fire engulfed a house in Pickerel, about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

Advertisement

Two adults and three other children died in the fire. Sheriff’s officials say it could take days or weeks to identify the remaining victims. Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadick says two other people escaped.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar

Investigators don’t suspect anything suspicious about the fire. It’s unknown what started it.

___

12:06 p.m.

State and local investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed six people, including four children, in a small northern Wisconsin town.

Authorities say the fire early Tuesday in a multifamily home in the unincorporated community of Pickerel killed a 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 10-month-old girl, a 1½-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy. Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadick says two other people escaped.

Fire officials say the blaze is believed to have started on the lower level and spread upward. Town of Langlade Assistant Fire Chief Don Wineland says the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 6:30 a.m. and they weren’t able to enter the house.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Pickerel is about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

___

This story corrects the coroner’s last name to Shadick, not Shadlick.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|25 2019 Communications School
6|26 5th Annual Cyber Security for Defense
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

Today in History

1991: Thurgood Marshall announces retirement from Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.