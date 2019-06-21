Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Thousands of employees do yoga in front of Disney castles

June 21, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pluto wasn’t doing a downward dog, but thousands of Disney workers unrolled their yoga mats in front of castles at the company’s theme parks in Florida, California, France, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The mass yoga events around the world on Friday marked the fourth year that Disney workers have participated in International Yoga Day.

At Walt Disney World in Florida, hundreds of Disney workers laid their mats out in rows in front of Cinderella’s Castle as the sun rose over the horizon. Soothing music played through speakers.

Disney officials say they encourage their workers to participate and take small steps toward a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.