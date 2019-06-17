Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Topeka police sorry for Father’s Day tweet in poor taste

June 17, 2019 2:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police have apologized for a Father’s Day tweet that encouraged people to turn in dads who have outstanding warrants.

The Kansas City Star reports that the tweet sent Sunday says, in part: “Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget? Call TPD and we’ll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime.”

In a statement Monday, the department says the tweet was sent by someone on its social media team and that it was meant to be lighthearted and humorous but ended up being hurtful.

The department says it quickly deleted the tweet.

Advertisement

Calling the incident a “learning experience,” the department offered thanks to all who reached out to say how the tweet made them feel.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe led multinational airborne exercise

Today in History

1812: War of 1812 begins

Get our daily newsletter.