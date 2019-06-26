TV reporter Russ Ewing helped suspects surrender; dead at 95

CHICAGO (AP) — A friend says Chicago television reporter Russ Ewing, who accompanied homicide suspects when they surrendered to authorities, has died at his Michigan home at age 95.

The cause of Ewing’s death late Tuesday in Paw Paw was not immediately known, but former WLS-TV producer Patricia L. Arnold says Ewing learned in October he had bladder cancer.

Ewing served as the buffer between homicide suspects and police. More than 100 suspects contacted him during his nearly 30-year career in Chicago television.

Ewing in 1992 told The Associated Press he also received calls from other suspects but that time forced him to limit himself to those accused in killings.

During his 15 years at the NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV and 14 years at WLS, the ABC affiliate, he’d been recognized with nine Emmys.

