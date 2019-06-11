Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

UN council adopts 1st measure on people missing in conflict

June 11, 2019 11:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved its first-ever resolution focused on the countless thousands of people missing in conflict, including over 45,000 registered in 2018 alone by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

ICRC President Peter Maurer told the council after Tuesday’s vote that last year’s figure “is the tip of the iceberg and does not convey the true extent of the problem nor do justice to the suffering of each and every family.”

The ICRC was mandated by the Geneva Conventions to oversee the issue of missing persons.

Maurer said the need for “stronger political will and cooperation” by parties to conflicts is clear.

Advertisement

The Kuwait-drafted resolution calls on the parties to search for the missing, return remains and account for all the missing.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.