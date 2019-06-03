Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Universal water park closes early, workers taken to hospital

June 3, 2019 2:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Volcano Bay water park at Universal Orlando Resort closed early Sunday and at least four workers were taken to hospitals for what theme park officials say were “technical issues.”

Workers and some guests complained that they felt like they were being electrically shocked.

Visiting from Boston, Sarah Carlino told the Orlando Sentinel she and her sisters felt like their feet were being “zapped” while walking around Volcano Bay. She says she felt like her concerns weren’t taken seriously when she told a manger.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder says the workers were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure and were later released.

Advertisement

Schroder didn’t immediately respond to an email for further comment on Monday.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
6|3 DC CloudWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt transits the Gulf of Alaska

Today in History

1972: Defense secretary testifies to Congress about doubling Vietnam spending

Get our daily newsletter.