Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Unlicensed day care owner indicted after twin toddlers drown

June 11, 2019 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The operator of an unlicensed Tennessee day care has been indicted on two counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the drownings of a set of twins at her home.

News outlets report the indictment of Jennifer Salley was handed down last week. Authorities say toddlers Elijah and Elyssa Orejuela were found in the deep end of the pool at the Knox County day care July 20. The twins, who were nearly 2 years old, later died at a hospital.

An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office led to the indictment. It’s unclear where officers arrested Salley.

The toddler’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit last month against Salley, seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if Salley had a lawyer who could comment.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.