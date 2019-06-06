Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Waffle House hero’ honored with joyride in Blue Angels jet

June 6, 2019 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who wrestled a gun away from a Waffle House shooter has been honored with a joyride in a Blue Angels jet.

The Daily News Journal reports James Shaw Jr. enjoyed a stomach-churning flight over Smyrna Wednesday in a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet.

Blue Angels pilot Lt. Cary Rickoff says he showed Shaw some aerobatics, as well as high-speed and dynamic maneuvers. The G-forces can be intense, and he says Shaw actually lost consciousness for a moment, but Shaw says he woke up laughing.

Shaw is credited with disarming the shooter who killed four people and wounded four others at the Nashville restaurant in 2018. Travis Reinking has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the attack.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.