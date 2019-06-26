Listen Live Sports

Correction: Wisconsin Fire story

June 26, 2019 9:30 am
 
PICKEREL, Wis. (AP) — In a story June 25 about a Wisconsin house fire that killed six people, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the Langlade County coroner. He is Larry Shadick, not Shadlick.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Wisconsin coroner: 6 killed in rural house fire

Authorities in Wisconsin say six people have died in a house fire in the northeastern part of the state

PICKEREL, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say six people, including four children, have died in a house fire in a small Wisconsin town.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported about 6:23 a.m. Tuesday in a multifamily home in Pickerel.

Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadick says the victims were a 34-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 10-month-old girl, a 1½-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy. Shadick says two other people escaped.

Shadick says it’s not clear if the victims were all from the same family.

The fire is being investigated by the county and state fire investigation teams.

Pickerel is an unincorporated area about 200 miles (about 321 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee.

