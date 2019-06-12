Listen Live Sports

Woman accused of binding kids’ hands and feet gets probation

June 12, 2019 11:35 am
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman accused of binding her children’s hands and feet to keep them under control has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Court records show that 38-year-old Jessica Henderson also was fined $625 during her sentencing last week. She had entered Alford pleas to three counts of child endangerment. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction had the case gone to trial.

School officials contacted police in August about a photograph taken in March 2018 that showed the children tied up on a floor. Henderson has said a friend bound the children when she was in another room. Authorities haven’t said who took the photograph.

Police say the children, ages 9, 5 and 4, were taken to a hospital but hadn’t suffered significant injuries.

