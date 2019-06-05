Listen Live Sports

Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation

June 5, 2019 7:00 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a white woman in North Carolina whose racist rant against two black women having car trouble was captured in a viral video has been sentenced to probation and will not go to jail.

News sources report Meghan McDonald of the Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office says 52-year-old Susan Westwood was sentenced Wednesday to one year of unsupervised probation. Westwood pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 system and two counts of simple assault.

Judge Donald Cureton also ordered Westwood to pay court costs, continue attending “community support” meetings and any recommended alcohol programs. Cureton also ordered her to participate in meetings of a group that encourages white participants to “examine and deconstruct their internalized racial superiority.”

The video showed Westwood berating black neighbors she didn’t recognize while they waited for AAA last October.

