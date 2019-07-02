Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
2 dead at Detroit-area home after standoff with police ends

July 6, 2019 10:18 am
 
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Police say two people are dead in suburban Detroit after a standoff that lasted more than 30 hours and began when a man was upset about fireworks in his neighborhood.

The police chief in St. Clair Shores tells TV station WXYZ that a man fatally shot a woman and himself.

Police on Friday pumped water into the house and used a robotic battering ram to knock down the front door and try to end the standoff. The incident began Thursday night when a man tried to disrupt the use of fireworks on his street and shot and injured two people.

Deputy Chief Gary Crandall says the man fled into his home when police arrived. Crandall says he refused to surrender and occasionally took shots at police and the robots.

