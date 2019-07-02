Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 ‘mischievous’ teenagers jump fence at US nuclear reactor

July 12, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say two “mischievous” teenage boys jumped a security fence at a research reactor in the San Francisco Bay Area but that there was no threat to the facility that uses highly enriched uranium, which could be used to make a nuclear bomb.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the trespassers jumped a security perimeter fence Wednesday at the Vallecitos reactor in Alameda County, a site about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

The reactor is a venture between General Electric Co and Hitachi Ltd.

GE says in a release that the boys did not breach the inner perimeter fence or access any operational areas and were immediately approached by security.

Advertisement

Alameda County Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said Friday officials located the teenagers and spoke to them and their parents.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.