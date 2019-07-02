Listen Live Sports

2 North Carolina bomb squad agents injured in explosion

July 26, 2019 12:52 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An explosion has injured two North Carolina bomb squad agents, one of them badly, while they were trying to neutralize what authorities said were bomb-making materials.

A State Bureau of Investigation news release says two of its agents were assisting the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office east of Fayetteville when the materials exploded early Friday.

Deputies had called the SBI to help with a search that uncovered bomb-making materials. The SBI says the agents were hurt as they worked to render the materials safe. Both were taken to a burn center in Chapel Hill. One was in critical condition and the other stable Friday.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement saying that Jimmy Tyndall was charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.

