2 North Carolina ‘History on a stick’ signs found

July 18, 2019 5:03 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An agency in charge of North Carolina historical markers says two of five markers recently reported missing have been recovered.

More than 1,600 of the markers known as “history on a stick” stand along state roads, telling the stories of people and places that shaped the past.

North Carolina Highway Historical Markers says the two signs on Harkers Island were found thanks to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and rangers from the Cape Lookout National Seashore. The agency said the markers had been blown over during Hurricane Florence and were put away for safe keeping by the National Park Service.

The markers that typically contain about 30 words are popular with the public. The program began in 1936.

