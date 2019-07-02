Listen Live Sports

2 Proud Boys going on trial over 2018 clash in New York

July 30, 2019 12:46 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Two members of the far-right Proud Boys group are going on trial this week for their roles in a violent clash with left-wing protesters in New York.

But no victims will testify at the trial over the October 2018 brawl outside the Metropolitan Republican Club. That’s because the victims are not cooperating with police.

The New York Times reports that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to rely on video from multiple sources in prosecuting Proud Boys members Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman.

Hare and Kinsman are charged with riot and attempted assault. Lawyers for the two have indicated they may argue that their clients believed they needed to resort to force.

The opposing groups battled after a speech by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

