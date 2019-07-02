Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 TSA officers suspended over offensive display in Miami

July 30, 2019 12:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Two Transportation Security Administration agents have been placed on administrative leave after an offensive display was discovered in a baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.

The TSA says in a statement that the incident happened in a part of the airport not open to the public. The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched.

The agency said it “does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior.”

The statement did not include the names of the two officers who have been suspended or any additional details, including when the incident occurred. News outlets reported the display included a noose. 

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva walks off to claps after 39 years of service

Today in History

1619: First representative legislative body in America convenes at Jamestown