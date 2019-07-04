Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
4 dead, 1 injured in single-car crash in western New York

July 27, 2019 10:40 pm
 
BURNS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and another was injured when a car full of teenagers crashed in western New York.

School district officials said three of the dead in Saturday morning’s crash in the town of Burns were Dansville High School students, as was the injured person.

New York state police said a vehicle carrying five people ran a stop sign at a T intersection at 4:30 a.m. and crashed into an embankment and a tree.

The driver and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth passenger was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The victims’ names were not immediately released, but Dansville Central Schools Superintendent Paul Alioto said counselors would be at the high school Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to support students and staff.

