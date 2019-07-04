Listen Live Sports

4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Arkansas

July 6, 2019 3:45 pm
 
GRAVETTE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Arkansas say a man has allegedly shot his wife and two adult sons to death before apparently taking his own life.

The victims were discovered after police received a call about 3:30 p.m. on Friday about a man barricaded in a residence in Gravette, about 164 miles (264 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. The victims were identified Saturday as Justin Barnes, his wife Inga and sons Levi and Casey Barnes.

Capt. Chris Kelley of the Gravette Police Department says Justin Barnes is suspected of shooting family members before calling police. Kelly says officials believe he shot himself as law enforcement arrived.

Kelly says all four victims died from gunshot wounds. Police say another adult lives at the home but was not there at the time of the shooting.

