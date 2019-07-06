Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

6-year-old girl dies after getting hit with golf ball

July 16, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OREM, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl has died after her father accidentally struck her with a golf ball.

Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department says the girl and her father had been golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem Monday morning when her father hit a ball and struck the girl in the back of her head.

The ball collided with the base of her neck. She was transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City via helicopter in critical condition where she died from her injuries later that evening.

Colledge said police are investigating the incident but are not planning to press charges as it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Advertisement

Police have not released the names of the girl or her father.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.