Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

9-year-old Nebraska boy has penchant for stealing cars

July 10, 2019 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police in the Nebraska town of Grand Island are growing frustrated by 9-year-old boy who they say has a penchant for stealing cars.

The Grand Island Independent reports the boy was briefly detained Sunday after a car was reported stolen. Officers soon spotted the car and tried to pull it over, but it sped off, crashing about two miles later. When police approached, they found the boy behind the wheel. He locked himself inside, and when police forced him out, they say the boy spat on them and hurled racial slurs at officers. Police returned the boy home, because Nebraska law says only children 11 and older can be held in detention.

On Tuesday night, police say the boy was again behind the wheel of a different stolen car. He was again returned home.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering says the boy’s family has been cooperative. He says officials are working to get social service agencies involved.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Information from: The Grand Island Independent, http://www.theindependent.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.