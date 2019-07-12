Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
About 30 cats removed from hot minivan in North Dakota

July 12, 2019
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A woman was cited after police officers say they found about 30 cats and kittens in her minivan in downtown Fargo in the summer heat.

Police were called to a parking lot Thursday afternoon where they found the cats in the van when it was more than 80 degrees outside. Officials say the cats were panting and in distress.

KVLY-TV says the cats were removed and taken to an area animal shelter. The woman was given a citation.

Information from: KVLY-TV, http://www.valleynewslive.com

