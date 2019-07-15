Listen Live Sports

Air Force major charged with murder in death of Texas wife

July 15, 2019 10:15 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force major based in San Antonio has been charged with murder after authorities found the remains of his wife whom he reported missing in March.

Forty-year-old Andre McDonald is being held Monday at the Bexar (bayr) County jail. Bail is set at $2 million.

Sheriff’s officials say they found the body of 29-year-old Andreen McDonald on Thursday east of Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

Andre McDonald reported his wife missing March 1 and was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence after authorities determined he bought a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a “burn barrel” a day later.

Court records show investigators also found blood and hair in the couple’s bathroom.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on McDonald’s behalf.

