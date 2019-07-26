Listen Live Sports

Alabama animal shelter says it mistakenly killed woman’s dog

July 26, 2019 7:19 am
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama animal shelter says it mistakenly euthanized a woman’s dog only hours after picking it up.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Kim Wright found a note on her door Monday saying her dog Vinnie had been running loose in the neighborhood and was picked up by the Montgomery Humane Society. She called the shelter that same day, but Vinnie was nowhere to be found. She later learned that Vinnie had been euthanized.

Humane Society Executive Director Steven Tears said Wednesday that Vinnie was mistaken for a similar looking dog slated for euthanasia. He says the shelter is now re-evaluating its classification system, which he said broke down in this case.

Wright says she’s heartbroken.

The shelter says it’s handling Vinnie’s cremation.

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

