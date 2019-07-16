Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Alabama woman charged with locking up, starving brother

July 16, 2019 9:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police say an Alabama woman locked her developmentally disabled brother in his room and starved him.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that 53-year-old Lynette Franks was charged with felony abuse and neglect of a protected person. She pleaded guilty last month. Her sentence starts Saturday.

Tips about neglect led Tuscaloosa police to conduct a welfare check on Frank’s 46-year-old brother in July 2017 and again that November. They say he lost more than 80 pounds (36 kilograms) between the two visits and was covered in bed sores and dried feces.

Police say Franks told officers her refrigerator and pantry were locked to prevent her brother “from eating everything.” She told them she also locked the man in his room to limit his movements.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.