Angry man goes on rampage at city hall after being fired

July 12, 2019 10:12 am
 
< a min read
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a city worker who was being fired attacked his supervisor and five other people at the Indian Rocks Beach City Hall.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 52-year-old Errol Gray shortly thereafter Wednesday morning. He’s charged with aggravated assault and battery and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Gross tells news outlets Gray punched and kicked his supervisor numerous times. He says Gray then threw a chair at a woman outside the office before stealing a truck. He jumped in the truck and stopped just short of hitting the group of women outside the city hall.

Gray remained in jail on Friday. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

